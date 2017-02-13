Police, community partner on initiative to improve west Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department is partnering with the community to improve one Greenville neighborhood some say has a bad reputation.

Police say the west side of Greenville has a number of what they refer to as crime hotspots.

But to those born raised up and down west Fifth Street, it is just home.

“This is the heart of the west side,” said Omar Vines, who grew up in west Greenville.

The area has seen better days.

“If you tear down a home, you can’t be mad when people go outside,” said Vines. “You’re not giving them an option”

Vines said things won’t change until the community has a leader.

“They want something that they can call home; that they can feel needed and wanted,” said Vines.

The Westgate Initiative may help fill that need.

Every two weeks, the Greenville Police Department will send program founder Jermaine McNair and his team a list of names that includes people who were arrested in west Greenville or the surrounding neighborhoods.

“We get that list, and we begin working on outreach,” McNair said. “We establish contact with the young person. We develop a relationship, a mentorship with that young person.”

One of more than 20 organizations on board with the program is East Carolina University’s sociology department

“Research shows that this kind of community connection and pre-existing lines of relationships between individuals and community organization and city institutions are the building blocks of a vibrant, resilient community,” said Dr. Bob Edwards, the chairman of ECU’s sociology department.

The hope is it will improve the community Vines knows and loves.

“I don’t care where I go,” said Vines. “I still love this place right here.”

ECU hopes some of its students will conduct research on the program, and maybe even intern with Westgate leaders.

If you want to get involved, there will be an informational meeting at Eppes Recreation Center on Wednesday.