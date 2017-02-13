Make it Monday: DIY date night jar

maria-satira By Published: Updated:
date-jar-5

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With Valentine’s Day this week, we’re helping you put together a last-minute DIY gift.

date-jar-5

This date night jar is a simple, creative and low-cost way to show your loved ones how much your care.

date-jar-1
Here’s what you’ll need:

– a mason jar
– popsicle sticks
– acrylic paint and a brush
– a chalkboard label and chalk
– decorative twine

To start, clean your mason jar with rubbing alcohol, then wash with water.

Once it’s dry, paint a thin layer of acrylic paint.

We chose to use an opaque gold and kept it at two layers.

date-jar-3

While that’s drying, start writing your date idea on popsicle sticks.

The idea is that once a week, you pick a date from the jar for you and your sweetie. If you do it weekly, you’ll need at least 52 popsicle sticks.

date-jar-2

Some dates are free, some are low cost, and others require a lot of planning. Here are some ideas:

Netflix/movie marathon
Coffee date
Wine and Cheese night
Make your own pizza
Fondue tray
Game night with friends
Star gazing
Bike ride
Hiking
Dinner at favorite restaurant (her)
Dinner at favorite restaurant (him)
Mini-golf
Escape room
Couple’s spa day
Weekend away
Visit the library
Volunteer at local non-profit
Donate items to local food bank
Craft night
Dessert-only dinner

When you’re done, write on your chalkboard label and attach to the jar. Then, tie a little bow with the twine and add your dates to the jar.

Follow WNCT’s Maria Satira on Pinterest for more “Make It” ideas. To share your ideas, send her a message on Facebook or Twitter!

make it monday

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s