Make it Monday: DIY date night jar

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With Valentine’s Day this week, we’re helping you put together a last-minute DIY gift.

This date night jar is a simple, creative and low-cost way to show your loved ones how much your care.



Here’s what you’ll need:

– a mason jar

– popsicle sticks

– acrylic paint and a brush

– a chalkboard label and chalk

– decorative twine

To start, clean your mason jar with rubbing alcohol, then wash with water.

Once it’s dry, paint a thin layer of acrylic paint.

We chose to use an opaque gold and kept it at two layers.

While that’s drying, start writing your date idea on popsicle sticks.

The idea is that once a week, you pick a date from the jar for you and your sweetie. If you do it weekly, you’ll need at least 52 popsicle sticks.

Some dates are free, some are low cost, and others require a lot of planning. Here are some ideas:

Netflix/movie marathon

Coffee date

Wine and Cheese night

Make your own pizza

Fondue tray

Game night with friends

Star gazing

Bike ride

Hiking

Dinner at favorite restaurant (her)

Dinner at favorite restaurant (him)

Mini-golf

Escape room

Couple’s spa day

Weekend away

Visit the library

Volunteer at local non-profit

Donate items to local food bank

Craft night

Dessert-only dinner

When you’re done, write on your chalkboard label and attach to the jar. Then, tie a little bow with the twine and add your dates to the jar.

