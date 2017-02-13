Greenville City Council supports residents concerned about Evans Street widening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many residents living along the impacted route for the Evans Street Widening Project are pushing for changes to the Department of Transportation’s current plan, and now they’re getting help from City Council.

Moving forward with DOT’s current plan means big impacts to nearby neighborhoods, including knocking down a brick wall and wrecking a $10,000 berm. Yet now City Council is saying not so fast.

At its meeting last week, Council passed a resolution 4-2 saying DOT can move forward with the project as long as it does not impact nearby subdivisions.

Dozens of residents showed up to speak on both sides: for change, and for keeping it the same to protect pedestrians.

Mary Snow Hill says she’s pleased with the cooperation.

“I do think that people are able to look at it and say if this was my neighborhood, I may feel the same way. And I think that’s important for us to be able to understand how the other side feels about this particular situation,” Hill said.

Some residents are asking to take out the bike lanes. Yet DOT project managers say the wall will still have to come down. They also say they’ve promised to repair any damage and rebuild.

Councilmember P.J. Connelly says they want to see alternatives.

“We asked them for some specifics on the resolution. We want them to make sure that we’re protecting some of these neighborhoods that are on the Evans Street Widening Project and I think they’re a little reluctant to be able to produce that,” Connelly said.

After passing the resolution, DOT project engineers said Council may have given them an impossible task.