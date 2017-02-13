Greenville 2nd graders to be flown to LA, featured on Ellen

zora-stephenson By Published: Updated:
ellen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After a series of music videos made by a South Greenville Elementary School second-grade teacher and his students went viral, Ellen Degeneres featured them on her show.

Now, she is going to fly the entire class out to California.

Michael Bonner and his students will be on Ellen next week.

The Lakeesha Lynch, the school’s principal, said it is an amazing opportunity.

“We’ve gotten so many resources already in terms of electronics as well as money and books, but you know more than that the students have gotten hope,” said Lynch. “They have a renewed interest in school and learning.”

Since South Greenville Elementary is a Title One school, most of the students are on free or reduced lunch.

Last month, Ellen presented the school with a check for $25,000.

She also gave them computers and TVs so they could continue to make their videos.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $75,000 for the school.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s