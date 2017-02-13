Greenville 2nd graders to be flown to LA, featured on Ellen

Related Coverage South Greenville Elementary crushes $25,000 GoFundMe goal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After a series of music videos made by a South Greenville Elementary School second-grade teacher and his students went viral, Ellen Degeneres featured them on her show.

Now, she is going to fly the entire class out to California.

Michael Bonner and his students will be on Ellen next week.

The Lakeesha Lynch, the school’s principal, said it is an amazing opportunity.

“We’ve gotten so many resources already in terms of electronics as well as money and books, but you know more than that the students have gotten hope,” said Lynch. “They have a renewed interest in school and learning.”

Since South Greenville Elementary is a Title One school, most of the students are on free or reduced lunch.

Last month, Ellen presented the school with a check for $25,000.

She also gave them computers and TVs so they could continue to make their videos.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $75,000 for the school.