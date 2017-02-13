First Alert Forecast: Sunny, windy but seasonable today

SUMMARY: A cold front is bringing much cooler but seasonable temperatures to start the work week. A front brings rain on Wednesday but temperatures really warm over the weekend. Details

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear and sunny but breezy this morning with temperatures cooling into the 40s & 50s. Winds are out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph inland with gusts up to 30 mph and 25 to 35 mph across the coast with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph along the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunny and breezy. Winds are out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph inland with gusts up to 30 mph and 25 to 35 mph across the coast with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph along the coast. Relative humidity is low and combined with the highs winds, burning is not recommended.

TONIGHT: Much colder tonight with lows in the lower 30s with clear skies and much lighter winds.

A LOOK AHEAD: Another day of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 50s for Tuesday. Overnight Tuesday we could see some showers, but the best chance of rain will come on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 20% 50 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 50 ° F precip: 20% 50 ° F precip: 20% 50 ° F precip: 20% 50 ° F precip: 30% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast