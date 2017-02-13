Eastern N.C. group chosen for national addiction fighting program

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A coalition fighting drug addiction in eastern North Carolina has been chosen for a national pilot program with a new technique to battle addiction.

The Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention became one of 20 in the nation to be a part of the Medically Assisted Treatment program.

The program works to combine medical and therapy treatment by linking physicians to therapists.

“They’re looking at the whole rounded aspect of treatment not just ‘Let’s give someone some medication,’” said Kelli Knapp, CCSAP board chairwoman. “They’re looking at us to work with the doctors to use medically assisted treatment as much as we can but combine that with therapy.”

Knapp signed an agreement to join the program last Wednesday.

The coalition received $2,000 to begin the program.

