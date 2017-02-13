Drowning, hypothermia killed man who drove truck off bridge

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Courtesy of Facebook
Courtesy of Facebook

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – Authorities say a tractor-trailer driver who initially survived after plunging off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel last week succumbed to hypothermia and drowned.

Donna Price is district administrator for Virginia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. She notes that water in the bay was about 45 degrees when Joseph Chen went off the bridge Thursday while driving in high winds.

Authorities said the 47-year-old man from Greenville, North Carolina, was seen standing on the floating truck for some time. But when a Navy helicopter rescued him, he was in the water and unresponsive. He died on the way to the hospital.

Authorities said driver error likely caused the accident. According to bridge official Thomas Anderson, Chen was seen weaving his truck through traffic before it drove off the span’s left side.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s