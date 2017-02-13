Deputies: Owner sold crack, fake viagra from Havelock convenience store

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – A Havelock convenience store owner has been arrested after the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said he was selling drugs, including crack cocaine, out of his store.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Asmar Convenience Store, formerly Nadine’s Food Mart near the Dollar General on N.C. 101, on Friday.

During the search, detectives said they seized more than an ounce of crack cocaine, marijuana, counterfeit drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Taisser Tawfiq Shehadeh, 52, of Raleigh, faces a number of charges including felony trafficking in cocaine, felony manufacturing of marijuana and selling herbal Viagra, which is a counterfeit controlled substance.

“When we talk about drug dealers in our county, it’s common to think about individuals selling drugs out of their homes, but here we are standing in the parking lot of a business where the owner is engaged in illegal drug sales,” said Sheriff Asa Buck in a news release.

Shehadeh was transported to the Carteret County Jail and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. Shehadeah is scheduled to appear in a Carteret County courtroom on Monday for a first appearance on the charges.