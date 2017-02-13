CRD program helps rural areas’ economies in eastern N.C.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University is partnering with local leaders through the Community and Regional Development Program to assist with issues rural communities face.

Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans said he is partnering with the program to increase economic vitality in the rural region.

“These are complicated issues; difficult problems to solve,” said Evans. “When the university pulls these people together we can solve these problems together.”

Kenny Flowers, ECU’s assistance vice chancellor for CRD, said the program offers services, classes and resources to assist with economic development.

“One is our talent enhancement project with the commerce,” Flowers said. “The second is our municipal management initiative that offers direct training and support for small towns and rural governments, and the third is our outreach network.

Flower said the outreach network works to find projects the community needs funding for and then provide that funding.

They have already seen improvements in the county that wouldn’t be possible without the program.

“It’s helped us finance a biotech training facility at the community college campus,” said Evans. “It brought in grant numbers that the county did not have to put on the table. It’s helping us develop our tourism efforts here in county.”

It could also be saving taxpayers money.

Not only is the program giving the county resources needed to grow the economy, it’s also building a strong relationship between rural towns and the university.

“It’s important for us to not only address issues that we’re looking at and staring down right now,” said Flowers. “We want to make sure that we’re building long-term connectivity so other communities can be sustainable and again build a pathway toward transformation.”

The CRD program is a semifinalist for the National Innovations in American Government awards competition.