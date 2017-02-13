CRD program helps rural areas’ economies in eastern N.C.

kelly-byrne By Published: Updated:
ecu-rural-program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University is partnering with local leaders through the Community and Regional Development Program to assist with issues rural communities face.

Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans said he is partnering with the program to increase economic vitality in the rural region.

“These are complicated issues; difficult problems to solve,” said Evans. “When the university pulls these people together we can solve these problems together.”

Kenny Flowers, ECU’s assistance vice chancellor for CRD, said the program offers services, classes and resources to assist with economic development.

“One is our talent enhancement project with the commerce,” Flowers said. “The second is our municipal management initiative that offers direct training and support for small towns and rural governments, and the third is our outreach network.

Flower said the outreach network works to find projects the community needs funding for and then provide that funding.

They have already seen improvements in the county that wouldn’t be possible without the program.

“It’s helped us finance a biotech training facility at the community college campus,” said Evans. “It brought in grant numbers that the county did not have to put on the table. It’s helping us develop our tourism efforts here in county.”

It could also be saving taxpayers money.

Not only is the program giving the county resources needed to grow the economy, it’s also building a strong relationship between rural towns and the university.

“It’s important for us to not only address issues that we’re looking at and staring down right now,” said Flowers. “We want to make sure that we’re building long-term connectivity so other communities can be sustainable and again build a pathway toward transformation.”

The CRD program is a semifinalist for the National Innovations in American Government awards competition.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s