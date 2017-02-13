Concern growing after multiple break-ins at Craven Co. gated community

FAIRFIELD HARBOUR, N.C. (WNCT) – After multiple break-ins in just a few weeks, concern is growing in the usually quiet gated community of Fairfield Harbour.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of five vehicle break-ins since January 21st. During those break-ins, money, electronics, purses, sunglasses, and three firearms were stolen.

WNCT received multiple messages about the ongoing crime problems in the community.

When WNCT tried to contact the Property Owners Association’s President Ann Simpson about the situation, we got no answer. We also weren’t allowed on the property.

Concerned community members who didn’t want to go on camera said they felt as if the Property Owners Association was trying to sweep the crime problem under the rug.

One woman said it had gotten so bad that she was planning on buying a gun to protect herself.

Other community members WNCT spoke with had no idea any crime was going on.

To make matters worse, the sheriff’s office said mail has also been reportedly stolen. They are now urging people in the community not to put outgoing mail in their boxes until the morning.

They also remind people of the following safety tips:

Never leave anything valuable or visible in your car. Take your purse, wallet, backpack, electronics and GPS device out of the car. Never leave house keys in the vehicle or have your garage door opener in plain sight. Remember to lock your car doors, even when your car is parked at home in your driveway.

If you have any information about the break-ins, or notice anything suspicious, please call 252-633-2357 or 911.