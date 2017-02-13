Blue Cross CEO to retire from largest NC health insurer

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The top executive running Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will retire later this year from the state’s largest health insurer.

Blue Cross trustees board chairman Frank Holding Jr. said Monday the search for a successor to CEO Brad Wilson will consider candidates inside and outside the company.

Wilson started working at Blue Cross in 1996 and took over the top job from Bob Greczyn in 2010, weeks before President Barack Obama’s signature health insurance reform became law. The 63-year-old navigated the resulting rapid changes in the health care industry and urged state legislators to expand Medicaid for more poor people.

Wilson was a former Lenoir lawyer who became former Gov. Jim Hunt’s top legal adviser in the 1990s and also served as interim state public safety secretary.