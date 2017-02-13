BBB warns of online dating scams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re single and looking for love this Valentine’s Day there could be a scammer looking for you.

This time of year, scams surrounding dating websites increase since more users are logging on.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern North Carolina says it sees a lot of complaints surrounding fake profiles and users getting scammed out of money.

It happens frequently since scammers know how to manipulate their victims into thinking they legitimately need help.

Mallory Wojciechowski is the president and CEO of the BBB Serving Eastern North Carolina.

“You build up a relationship and sometimes they’ll tell you a story, a sad story, and kind of guilt you and they ask you for money,” said Wojciechowski. “They may ask you to wire that money. If you are ever asked to wire money, that is a huge red flag. Really use caution on these sites.”

This can happen on any mainstream dating website or dating app.

If it happens to you, block the user immediately and report that account to the dating website.