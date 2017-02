WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A 52-year-old man has been rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard 140 miles off the coast of Wilmington.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that a man alerted authorities around 6:30 p.m. Saturday that his sailboat, the Great Peace, was sinking.

An aircraft and helicopter from the Coast Guard Air Station in Elizabeth City was dispatched to help. The helicopter crew hoisted the man from the sinking boat and took him back to Elizabeth City.

The man’s name was not released.