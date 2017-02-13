2 men, 1 teen charged after shooting in Washington

Published: Updated:
washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Two men and a teenager have been arrested after a shooting in Washington Sunday.

Washington police said they were responded to the 1100 block of Washington Street due to a domestic dispute, and three suspects fled the scene in a white Ford Explorer that was found abandoned near Manual Drive.

A 19-year-old woman was taken to Vidant Beaufort Hospital due to a non-life-threatening injury. Police said the woman and one of the suspects had a prior relationship.

Mark Lamont Wall, 18, of Greenville,  Jayquan Rodgers, 19, of Greenville, and Zyquan Tyhiem Moet Smith, 16, of Greenville were all charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a stolen vehicle and breaking and entering a motor vehicle.  All three were placed in Beaufort County Detention with $1,000,000 bonds pending appearances.

The investigation is ongoing.

