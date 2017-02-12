Week in review: Trump, confirmation hearings, and tragedy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – All eyes remained on President Donald Trump over the past week.

Trump went to battle with the courts over his travel ban. In the end, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld another judge’s ruling that put the ban of people coming from seven predominately Muslim countries on hold.

Over the past week, two of the president’s most controversial cabinet picks were confirmed by the Senate.

Vice President Mike Pence broke a tie, officially making Betsy DeVos the Education Secretary.

Despite Democrats objections, Jeff Sessions also was confirmed as the next Secretary of State.

Back in the East, tragedy struck one family when 47-year-old Joseph Chen died after his truck went off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel.

Chen had been hauling seafood for Evans Transports. Police said the accident was caused by human error.

Family described Chen as an amazing person.

“Always had a smile on his face, very outgoing person. Never met a stranger, everyone he met was his friend. Always willing to help out the less fortunate,” said Christopher Moore.

A big talker in the East over the last week involved two bald eagles that had been shot. One of the birds later died.

It is a crime to shoot bald eagles, and could end with prison time and fines.