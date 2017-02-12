United Airlines pilot removed from plane after going on rant

AUSTIN, T.X. (WNCT) – A United Airlines pilot was removed from a plane Saturday in Austin, Texas after using the overhead PA system to rant.

According to passengers, the pilot describe President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton using swear words. Then the pilot addressed her divorce.

Passengers tweeted about the incident, indicating they were scared and thought the pilot wasn’t mentally capable at the time to fly the plane.

The pilot was removed prior to takeoff, and replaced with another pilot.

United Airlines released a statement saying they hold their employees to high standards, and apologized for the incident.