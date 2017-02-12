Two children inside home during Grifton armed robbery

GRIFTON, NC (WNCT) – Grifton Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday morning.

Chief Collins tells WNCT two suspects entered a home on the 500 block of Dawson Road around 11:30am, after a mother and grandmother left for the store.

Two children, ages 12 and 14, were inside the home when the suspects came in. The two suspects, described as wearing face masks and dark clothing, pulled out a gun when they saw the children.

The suspects then told the two children to get inside a bathroom. They then stole several electronics from the home.

No injuries were reported. Police said this is an active investigation and ask anyone with information to call the Grifton Police Department at 252-524-4161.