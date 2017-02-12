Trooper involved in fatal Durham County shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation after a trooper-involved shooting overnight.

At approximately 1:05 a.m Sunday, a trooper attempted to stop a 1996 Nissan passenger vehicle for erratic driving and vehicle violation on Highway 501 near Duke Street in Durham County.

The trooper activated the blue lights and siren.

The driver failed to stop.

There was a brief chase before the driver of the Nissan exited his vehicle and fled on foot.

After the foot chase, there was some type of armed confrontation between the suspect and the trooper.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to Duke Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The trooper, who has not been identified, has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

This is standard procedure in any trooper-involved shooting.

*WNCN contributed to this article.