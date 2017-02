SAN DIEGO, C.A. (WNCT) – Marijuana farmers markets are becoming more and more popular in California.

On Saturday, a farmers market in San Diego featured traditional foods like cotton candy, sushi, and burritos, but all infused with marijuana.

To get in, you had to show your ID and have a medical marijuana card.

Voters in California recently approved the use of recreational marijuana with the passage of Prop 64.