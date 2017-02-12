First Alert Forecast: Near record highs Sunday

pierce-legeion By Published: Updated:
021217_wx_capture

SUMMARY: A strong southwest wind will push near record highs into the East for Sunday.

021217_wx_capture_10

A cold front pushes through tonight with a few showers and much cooler weather.  Details:

TODAY: Clouds give way to sunshine later this morning then move right back in late in the day. Breezy and very warm with highs in the 70’s to near 80 inland and in the 60’s at the coast.

021217_wx_capture_2021217_wx_capture_3

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or shower before midnight, then skies clear. Breezy and much cooler. Lows will be in the 40’s.

021217_wx_capture_4

MONDAY: Sunny and breezy. Much cooler. Highs will be in the 50’s.

021217_wx_capture_5

A LOOK AHEAD: Staying quiet through Tuesday with high pressure in control. A storm system organizes to our southwest and heads our way with rain for the middle of the week on Wednesday. High pressure builds back in with sunshine and cooler weather to end the week.

021217_wx_capture_6

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sun
63° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
66° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
67° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
70° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
77° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
78° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
76° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sun
69° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
50%
10pm
Sun
67° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
63° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
57° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
45° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
41° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
40° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
38° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
37° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
35° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
33° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
32° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.