First Alert Forecast: Near record highs Sunday

SUMMARY: A strong southwest wind will push near record highs into the East for Sunday.

A cold front pushes through tonight with a few showers and much cooler weather. Details:

TODAY: Clouds give way to sunshine later this morning then move right back in late in the day. Breezy and very warm with highs in the 70’s to near 80 inland and in the 60’s at the coast.



TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or shower before midnight, then skies clear. Breezy and much cooler. Lows will be in the 40’s.

MONDAY: Sunny and breezy. Much cooler. Highs will be in the 50’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Staying quiet through Tuesday with high pressure in control. A storm system organizes to our southwest and heads our way with rain for the middle of the week on Wednesday. High pressure builds back in with sunshine and cooler weather to end the week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 63 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 76 ° F precip: 0% 72 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 20% 69 ° F precip: 40% 68 ° F precip: 50% 67 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast