February heat impacts local floral businesses

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people were enjoying Sunday’s warm, unseasonable weather.

But for some business owners, the heat is hurting them.

Many people got a head start on their spring gardening, but others are concerned for their plants during the warm weather.

Grandma’s attic owner, Van Davis, is gearing up for one of his busiest days of the year, Valentine’s Day.

But this sporadic warm weather has left him in a bind. He says normally in February they can set flowers outside under cover to keep them safe.

Now he must keep them in coolers and turn the AC on high in order to keep the orders fresh until Tuesday.

He said he is worried for plants that may be sprouting early.

“As you can see there are some azalea’s starting to pop open right now and it’s because they are getting fooled by this hot weather, so I’m afraid we will have some cold days that could possibly burn some of those blooms,” said Davis.

Davis said if you want to start gardening, don’t be fooled by the weather.

Start small by prepping your soils and choose a proper plant for the season.