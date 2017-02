HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — Officials have identified a woman killed in a crash between an SUV and a school bus in Catawba County.

Authorities say 31-year-old Teri Lasher died after her SUV collided with a school bus, then a tree, on Friday.

A driver, a monitor and three students were on the bus at the time of the accident. Emergency personnel treated them at the scene, and authorities said none appeared to be seriously injured.

Troopers are investigating the crash.