Authorities: 1 dead after shooting at Selma nightclub

SELMA, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting death at a nightclub in Selma.

Officials tell WRAL-TV (http://bit.ly/2l8q5iB ) that officers responded to a nightclub called Rumba at around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say two people had been shot in the club’s parking lot. One man was taken to the hospital, where he later died of gunshot wounds. Another man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t released other details about the shooting.

