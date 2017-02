GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Arby’s says a data breach may have impacted more than 355,000 credit and debit cards.

The breach occurred between October 25, 2016 and January 19th. The company said it is the same kind of malware attack behind other breaches at Target and Home Depot.

The company said the breach only affects company-owned restaurants, not its franchises.

Arby’s advises customers to watch for any fraudulent activity on their credit or debit statements.