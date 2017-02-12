A local church packs thousands of meals to stop world hunger

GREENVILLE. N.C. (WNCT) – A local church banned together with the community in order to feed the hungry around the world.

The Koinonia Christian church in Greenville is partnering with Rise Against Hunger.

Sunday nearly 200 volunteers packed over 34,000 meals.

Each bag is filled with nonperishable items that can later feed people in 3rd world countries.

Shondell Jones said this is a way they can practice what their pastor preaches.

“We feel like it is our responsibility as Christian’s and as a church to reach out to those who are forgotten,” Jones explained. “One of the things she always says is God will never cease to forget those who remember the forgotten.”

This is the church’s second year holding the food drive.

Jones said it has become a tradition for the church, and they will continue to do it for years to come.

Rise Against Hunger Program manager, Chris Singleton, said their mission is to feed everyone around the world.

“There is actually enough food to go around for everybody in the world to have a bout four and half pounds of food today, but it just doesn’t get distributed right and that’s where the politics or the transportation comes in to being a lot of times,” said Singleton.

Singleton said for now majority of the food goes to African and Central American nations.

He said it can take up to six months for the food to reach its destination.