Wilson father charged with the murder of his 4-month-old son to appear in court on Monday

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – Wilson Police have charged a father in the death of his four-month-old son.

Police said officers were called to a home on Kimberly Dr. in reference to an unresponsive infant Monday around 9:30 a.m. The baby was transported to Vidant, but, died on Wednesday.

After completing an autopsy, the infant’s death was ruled a homicide.

Wilson Police arrested the baby’s father, 30-year-old Brian Buchanan on Friday. Buchanan is charged him with First Degree Murder and felony Child Abuse with Serious Physical Injury.

Buchanan was placed in the Wilson County Detention Facility under no bond.

Court records show Buchanan is scheduled make his first court appearance on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilson Police at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.