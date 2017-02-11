Wilson man charged with the murder of a 4-month-old infant

brian-buchanan

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – Wilson Police have charged a man with the death of a four-month-old infant.

Police said they responded to a home on Kimberly Dr. Monday around 9:30 a.m. and found the unresponsive infant. The infant was transported to Vidant, but died on Wednesday.

After completing an autopsy, the infant’s death was ruled a homicide.

On Friday, Wilson Police arrested 30-year-old Brian Christopher Buchanan and charged him with first degree murder and felony child abuse with serious physical injury.

Buchanan was placed in the Wilson County Detention Facility under no bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilson Police at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

