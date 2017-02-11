Title Boxing hosts childhood cancer fundraiser with Riley’s Army

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -Saturday Title Boxing in Greenville and Riley’s Army came together, to help fight childhood cancer.

Dozens of people participated in a boxing class or kickboxing class.

All proceeds from the classes are going to Riley’s Army.

Although the workout can be intense, Emma Terry said, it’s a way to fight a battle the young ones can’t fight alone.

“Having a boxing class it really, it shows you how hard it is to work out. I just did the first class and I am worn out and you think about all these kids who are going through this every day and how hard it is for them, you know it really makes you think about it,” said Terry.

If you missed Saturday’s classes, you can stop by Title Sunday at 9 and 10:30 in the morning.

If you mention Riley’s army, they will donate those proceeds to them.

