Sargento recalling certain cheeses due to listeria concern

josh-birch By Published: Updated:
sargento-recall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The popular cheese brand Sargento is recalling some cheeses due to listeria concerns.

The recall comes after one of its Indiana based cheese producers notified the company of potential listeria contamination.

The recall impacts “Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby”, “Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese”, “Nacho and Taco Cheese”, “Off the Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack and Colby-Jack Cheeses”, “Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese”, and “Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese.”

For more information on the recall, click here.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s