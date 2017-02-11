Plane headed to RDU makes unexpected stop in Boston

BOSTON, M.A. (WNCT) – A plane headed to Raleigh-Durham Airport from Boston had to make an unexpected stop in Boston shortly after takeoff because the pilot smelled smoke.

The plane had just departed Logan Airport in Boston before returning.

Passengers exited the plane onto the tarmac.

Some of the passengers said the plane had already been delayed due to a mechanical problem prior to take off.

“It was scary because it didn’t really sound like a well-run plane. It was making noises,” said one passenger.

All 76 passengers and four crew members made it off the plane safely.