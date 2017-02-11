Overdose victim recovering after deputies uses Naxalone for the first time in Pamilco County

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office says an overdose victim is expected to recover after deputies use Naxalone for the first time.

The Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were dispatched to a possible overdose in Arapahoe Friday night just before 11:30. When first responders arrived they found a person unresponsive. Under protocol deputies administered Naxalone before the patient was transported to local hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says at last check the patient was expected to recover.

This the first time deputies administered Naxalone since all deputies were equipped with a dose in January.

