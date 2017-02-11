North Korea test fires missile into sea

kelly-byrne By Published: Updated:
A new type of anti-air guided weapon system is fired in this undated photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 2, 2016.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Korea’s military says North Korea fired a projectile into its eastern sea in what could be an extension of efforts to advance its missile technologies.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Sunday that the projectile was fired from an area in the country’s western region around Banghyon, North Pyongan Province, which is where South Korean officials have said the country test launched its powerful midrange missile Musudan on Oct. 15 and 20.

An official from Seoul’s Defense Ministry says it isn’t clear whether the projectile was a ballistic missile. The official didn’t want to be named, citing office rules.

The North conducted two nuclear tests and a slew of rocket launches last year in continued efforts to expand its nuclear weapons and missile programs.

