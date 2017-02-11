Local church reflects on African American contributions throughout history

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Black History Month is a time for everyone to reflect on contributions made by the African American community.

One local church, is celebrating that and more.

Black History Month is filled with stories of favorite heroes like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Saturday the Belmont Missionary Church wanted to take it further and tell other untold stories.

Dozens of people gathered to watch live interpretations of historic figures.

Those who attended learned about the Buffalo Soldiers, a group of black men who fought for this country in the United States army, and the story behind Fredric Douglas as a slave.

Janice Leonard peace said this is a way to keep black history education on the right track.

“We have made many mistakes in the past, and I think if we don’t know our history we are going to keep making mistakes. Anyone who is conscious of anything now, anyone knows that we have regressed, we have gone backwards and we have not gone forward,” said Peace.

Peace said the goal is to make sure every generation remembers people like Sojourner Truth and Fredrick Douglas in order to continue to fight for what is right.

Attendees said they learned about history, that’s not necessarily taught in textbooks.

If you would like to hear untold stories from here in the east be sure to watch our Hidden History series airing this month.