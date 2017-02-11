Home damaged after yard fire spreads to Vanceboro home

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A family’s home is damaged after a yard fire spreads to their house.

It happened on the 1000 block of Streets Ferry Road just before one o’clock on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters say a family left burning debris in their yard unattended when it spread to their home. The fire then spread to attic.

Fortunately, a family member discovered the fire and was able to get two wheelchair bound people out  of the home safely.

Firefighters were able to put on the yard and house fire in about 30 minutes.

Firefighters say two room and the roof were damaged during the fire. The family is staying with friends.

