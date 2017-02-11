Goodwin elected next North Carolina Democratic party chair

kelly-byrne By Published: Updated:
Wayne Goodwin

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Former state Insurance Commissioner Wayne Goodwin is the North Carolina Democratic Party’s next chairman.

The party’s Executive Committee elected Goodwin during a meeting Saturday at a Wake County high school. He succeeds Patsy Keever, who didn’t seek a second two-year term.

There were four announced candidates. A party spokesman says Goodwin received 92 percent of the vote. Goodwin was endorsed by new Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who spoke at Saturday’s meeting of more than 500 committee members.

Goodwin is a former Richmond County state legislator elected insurance commissioner in 2008. Republican Mike Causey beat Goodwin in November.

The state party has stabilized under Keever’s leadership, and Cooper’s victory over Republican Gov. Pat McCrory boosted morale. But Republicans still control the legislature and now hold most Council of State seats.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s