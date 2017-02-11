Girl scout, mom, robbed at gunpoint while selling cookies

UNION CITY, C.A. (WNCT) – A girl scout and her mother were robbed at gunpoint while selling cookies outside of a Safeway in Union City, California.

Police said the robber appeared to be a juvenile. They said he approached the girl and pretended to be a customer, before taking out a gun and demanding money.

The Union City Police Department tried to make things better by buying several boxes of cookies. They also raised more than $600 for the girls.

Girl scouts in the area said they are a little bit scared because they don’t know if it could happen to them too.

