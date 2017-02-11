First Alert Forecast: Warming up this weekend

pierce-legeion By Published: Updated:
021117_wx_capture

SUMMARY: High pressure anchors over the Southeast, bringing sunshine and warming weather through the weekend.  Details:

TODAY: Sunshine and some clouds, especially this morning. Breezy but milder with highs in the 60’s.

021117_wx_capture_2

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows will be in the 50’s.

021117_wx_capture_3

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun with the chance for a shower late in the day. Highs will be in the 70’s inland and mid to upper 60’s at the coast.

021117_wx_capture_4

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front moves through the area Sunday night. It will not have much moisture with it but we could see a sprinkle or quick shower Sunday evening into Sunday night. Cooler with sunshine returning for Monday and Tuesday along with highs closer to average. The next storm system brings a better chance for rain by Wednesday.

021117_wx_capture_5

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sat
46° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
50° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
54° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
58° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
65° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
68° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
68° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
66° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
59° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
58° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
57° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
57° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
57° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
57° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
56° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
56° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
56° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
56° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
56° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
55° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
56° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
58° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
61° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
65° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
68° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
74° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
75° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sun
69° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sun
67° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sun
67° F
precip:
30%
10pm
Sun
66° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sun
63° F
precip:
20%
12am
Mon
60° F
precip:
20%
1am
Mon
56° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
54° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
