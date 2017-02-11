First Alert Forecast: Warming up this weekend

SUMMARY: High pressure anchors over the Southeast, bringing sunshine and warming weather through the weekend. Details:

TODAY: Sunshine and some clouds, especially this morning. Breezy but milder with highs in the 60’s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows will be in the 50’s.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun with the chance for a shower late in the day. Highs will be in the 70’s inland and mid to upper 60’s at the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: A cold front moves through the area Sunday night. It will not have much moisture with it but we could see a sprinkle or quick shower Sunday evening into Sunday night. Cooler with sunshine returning for Monday and Tuesday along with highs closer to average. The next storm system brings a better chance for rain by Wednesday.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 46 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 57 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 10% 56 ° F precip: 10% 58 ° F precip: 10% 61 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 74 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 75 ° F precip: 0% 73 ° F precip: 0% 71 ° F precip: 10% 69 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 20% 67 ° F precip: 30% 66 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast