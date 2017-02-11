Demon Deacons blow past Wolfpack

john-collins-wake-forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – John Collins scored 23 points and Wake Forest rolled to its first regular-season sweep of North Carolina State in a dozen years with an 88-58 win Saturday.

Keyshawn Woods added 19 points for the Demon Deacons (15-10, 6-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who ran off an 8-0 burst to go up by double figures midway through the first half on the way to turning the game into a rout. Wake Forest led 44-24 by halftime and by 33 points midway through the second half.

Wake Forest won last month’s meeting in Raleigh for its first ACC road win in three years, snapping a skid that had reached 25 games. The Demon Deacons followed that by earning their most lopsided win in the series since December 1980.

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 17 points to lead the Wolfpack (14-12, 3-10), who offered meager resistance as Wake Forest kept stretching out its lead.

 

