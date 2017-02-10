WHS Pam Pack Men’s Swimming defends title

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Washington High School’s Men’s Swim Team is the first team in school history to clinch back to back championship titles in any sport.

It happened when the team won the 2017 NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship in commanding fashion. Croatan finished the meet in second place.

Several East Carolina Aquatics swimmers made it to the podium, including 2 individual state champions, Kevin Andrews of Washington and Lyndsey Reeve of Croatan.

