WHS Pam Pack Men’s Swimming defends title

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
news_p5_535797

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Washington High School’s Men’s Swim Team is the first team in school history to clinch back to back championship titles in any sport.

It happened when the team won the 2017 NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship in commanding fashion. Croatan finished the meet in second place.

Several East Carolina Aquatics swimmers made it to the podium, including 2 individual state champions, Kevin Andrews of Washington and Lyndsey Reeve of Croatan.

Read more about all the East Carolina Aquatics winners by clicking here.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s