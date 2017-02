MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Morehead City Police Department issues a traffic alert for people driving in Carteret County this afternoon.

Police say construction crews will be working on the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 70 in Morehead City this afternoon.

The work will begin around 12 30p.m.

Police say construction could temporarily shutdown the intersection and cause congestion throughout the afternoon.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route, if possible.