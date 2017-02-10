Teen spends summer helping renovate Lenoir County safe house

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A teenager in Lenoir County is making a difference in her community by getting domestic violence a secure place to live.

Victoria Kosinkski had an idea last year to help domestic violence victims.

“To make a woman feel empowered and being able to help women and their children is very important to me, and if I can help one person, I feel like I’ve impacted a hundred,” said Kosinski.

She spent her summer renovating a new safe house in Lenoir County.

“I was nervous because it was such a big task, but doing this project, it’s really been life fulfilling,” said Kosinkski.

Her dream is now a reality. It will be the second safe home in the area, and this one will hold more women and children.

“It’s somewhere where women can feel like they are protected and then go out into the community and feel empowered,” Kosinski said.

However, Hurricane Matthew set back its original opening date in October.

“We had some problems with the ceiling and a couple problems with the floors,” said Kosinkski.

SAFE’s director in Lenoir County, Sue Proctor, said they have overcome their challenges.

“I think if we are going to do things in the community for those that have a need, especially victims of domestic violence and their dependent children, that we want to serve them in excellence.”

Kosinkski said it has all come full circle.

“I myself have felt unempowered at times, so this project has been important for me,” Kosinkski said. “So if I can help one person, than I feel like I’ve done my project

Proctor said they hope to be open by late next week.

If you would like more information about SAFE or would like to donate, you can do so here.