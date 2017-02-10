Section of N.C. 55 reopened after Hurricane Matthew damage

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCt) – One Lenoir County road is now operational after basically disintegrating following Hurricane Matthew.

N.C. 55 near Grandma’s Attic opened earlier in the week.

It took contractors about three months to complete.

Crews are now working on two other sections of the road.

“They are working on another site located near N.C.-903 that’s also a reinforce box replacement,” said Heather Lane with NCDOT. “Once they get fairly well into that process toward the end of February, they are going to start on the final side on nc-55.”

The NCDOT said detour signs are up along the route, which will change as repair work changes.

Weather permitting, contractors hope to have everything completed by April 30.