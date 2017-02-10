Police: Driver error caused truck to go over side of CBBT

Related Coverage Greenville driver dies after tractor-trailer goes over side of CBBT

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say driver error caused a tractor-trailer to go over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Thursday afternoon.

According to police, 47-year-old Joseph Chen, of Greenville, had just passed another tractor-trailer and as he re-entered the lane, he drove over a curb and went airborne.

Chen died on the way to the hospital.

He drove for Evans Transport in Washington.

Authorities are still hoping to get more information from the truck’s black box, if it can be found and recovered.

Family member Christopher Moore said Chen was familiar with the bridge.

“Him and my mom would ride together and take that route all the time,” said Chen. “She actually mentioned that if it would’ve been tonight, she would’ve actually been riding with him on the same route.”

Moore remembers Chen fondly.

“Always had a smile on his face, very outgoing person, never met a stranger, everyone he met was a friend,” said Moore. “Always willing to help out the less fortunate.”

A fundraiser will be held Saturday for the family at Mr. Tire off Memorial Drive.

It starts at 11 a.m and will go until all the plates are gone. There will be chicken, fish and sides.

There is also a GoFundMe page.