Partisan struggle with North Carolina governor back in court

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Roy Cooper
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, file photo, Roy Cooper is ceremonially sworn in as Governor of North Carolina by Chief Justice Mark Martin during a ceremony at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C. Cooper's daughters from left, Hilary, Natalie and Claire look on. A North Carolina court has temporarily blocked a state law passed by the GOP-controlled legislature that strips the Democratic governor of his some of his powers. A three-judge panel released the order Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, just before state senators scheduled a hearing with the secretary of Cooper's veterans' affairs department to come before a committee to answer questions. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican efforts in the North Carolina legislature to reduce Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s authority in choosing his Cabinet are back in court.

A three-judge panel scheduled arguments Friday on whether to extend their recent temporary block of a law requiring Senate confirmation of Cooper’s Cabinet secretaries.

The GOP-controlled legislature passed the law shortly before Cooper took office, one of several provisions designed to limit Cooper’s powers.

Cooper’s attorneys say confirmation usurps his authority to carry out core executive functions. Republicans respond that the state Constitution gives senators “advice and consent” powers with gubernatorial appointees.

The governor wants the law blocked at least until a hearing scheduled for March.

In another gubernatorial power issue, a state appeals court temporarily reinstated a law Thursday that stripped Cooper of his oversight of elections.

Related Posts