Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office adds body cameras

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Body cameras are being added to Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office deputies’ uniforms, adding an extra layer of accountability for deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office received $18,000 from Pamlico County commissioners to buy the 14 cameras.

Ten will be used by the deputies, two will be used for school resource officers and the remaining cameras will be used for court personnel.

“As with anything, there’s really always three sides to the story,” said Sheriff Chris Davis. “There’s the side that law enforcement tells, the side that the community members tells and then the truth that the body camera tells. We think this will clear up complaints. It will help us in court and in other ways as well.”

The cameras are magnetic. They simply click onto officers’ uniforms.

Press the button, and the camera begins recording up to 30 second prior, making deputy Russell Underwood’s job easier.

“It makes me feel more confident because we have that video evidence,” said Underwood. “If anybody tries to say anything or tries to contradict what we do, we have evidence that can back us up.”

The battery life is around eight hours.

The office created new policies, requiring all citizen interactions to be recorded, which is huge step for the office that hasn’t had dash cams in its cars.

The cameras have only been operational for about two weeks but are already paying off.

The Sherrif’s Office is applying for grants and working on getting money for even more body cameras.

They are applying for the Governor’s Crime Commission grant, and it hopes to know if it won by the summer.