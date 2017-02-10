‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ Auditions a home run for Down East Wood Ducks

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — More than 20 people made their way to Grainger Stadium Friday night for the first round of “Oh Say Can You Sing” Auditions. A group of judges will decide who will sing the national anthem at the 2017 home games.

“I used to come to the Kinston Indians games and I always wanted to do it so when the opportunity came up, I said ‘hey, what the heck,” says Blake Holder of Goldsboro who auditioned Friday.

Wood Duck staff says the judges have a hard job.

“There were some fans that were good, some fans that were not good but it’s one of those things that they’re out here trying.,” says Dontae Lewis with the Down East Wood Ducks.

Auditions continue Saturday from 10 am until 12 pm.