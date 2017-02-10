New ferry made in Onlsow County ready to set sail

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) – A new ferry constructed by Armstrong Marine in Onslow County is getting ready to set sail, and its construction is creating local jobs.

The ferry will set sail Saturday for Virginia where it will run between Portsmouth and Norfolk.

The 78-foot ferry can hold up to 149 passengers and three crew members.

“North Carolina has usually always been known for fiberglass boats and wooden boats,” said Tracey Gable, general manager for Armstrong Marine East. “So now the importance is aluminum…A lot of our government contracts are going toward aluminum boats for the work and durability it can maintain.”

The company has two more contracts for more ferry boats, and it employs dozens of workers.