Greenville becoming a seller’s market

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For the past couple years, realtors have advised people to become first-time homeowners or buy the dream house they’ve always wanted.

But now, realtors in the Greenville area are telling people looking to sell their homes to put up the “For Sale” sign and let the buyers come to you.

The Crenshaw family wants to live in Wake County, and the couple put their house on the market last week.

They thought they had some time to figure out the next step.

“The people who sold us our house had it on the market for somewhere between 60 and 90 days, and we were trying to move a little bit faster than that,” said Jared Crenshaw.

A little bit faster is exactly what they got.

“Our house went under contract four days after it was listed,” said Jared Crenshaw. “That’s something that we really did not expect.”

The Crenshaw’s real estate agent, Heather Stepp, said a selling trend is behind the speedy sell.

“It’s really shifting to a seller’s market,” said Stepp. “Even though the inventory has gone down, the amount of buys and the amount of houses that have sold has gone up. So then that’s where you have that gap, and you have all this demand, but you don’t have the supply.”

Across town, other realtors see the same success

“We’ve had some great listings, and they’ve gone off the market very quickly; less than a week at times,” said Scott Allenspach, another realtor.

Allenspach shared his thoughts behind the shift.

“They’re moving out of the Northeast and coming into the southern regions,” Allenspach said.

Whatever the reason, the Crenshaws will pack with ease because the hard part is out of the way.

“We’re looking forward to getting into our new home and settling in in a place that we’ll stay for a long time,” Crenshaw said.