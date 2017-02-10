Greene Central, Northside-Jacksonville complete perfect regular seasons

SNOW HILL – Greene Central made short work of Goldsboro on Friday night to complete a 22-0 regular season with a 77-52 win.
In Jacksonville, Northside did the same thing, picking up win number 22 without a loss in a 76-35 pasting of rival SW Onslow.
Next week is “Tournament Week” in high school basketball, and then the next week is the start of the NCHSAA state playoffs.
Boys Scores:
Greene Central 77, Goldsboro 52
Northside-Jacksonville 76, SW Onslow 35
Pamlico 77, Jones Sr. 73
Farmville Central 76, North Pitt 73
Croatan 54, Dixon 48
Ayden-Grifton 63, Kinston 45
Girls Scores
North Pitt 51, Farmville Central 45
Southwest Edgecombe 56, Beddingfield 41
Kinston 49, Ayden-Grifton 29
Pamlico 58, Jones Sr. 29
Greene Central 59, Goldsboro 57
South Lenoir 39, North Lenoir 19
Southside 55, Northside 43
East Carteret 68, Bear Grass 41