Greene Central, Northside-Jacksonville complete perfect regular seasons

SNOW HILL – Greene Central made short work of Goldsboro on Friday night to complete a 22-0 regular season with a 77-52 win.

In Jacksonville, Northside did the same thing, picking up win number 22 without a loss in a 76-35 pasting of rival SW Onslow.

Next week is “Tournament Week” in high school basketball, and then the next week is the start of the NCHSAA state playoffs.

Boys Scores:

Greene Central 77, Goldsboro 52

Northside-Jacksonville 76, SW Onslow 35

Pamlico 77, Jones Sr. 73

Farmville Central 76, North Pitt 73

Croatan 54, Dixon 48

Ayden-Grifton 63, Kinston 45

Girls Scores

North Pitt 51, Farmville Central 45

Southwest Edgecombe 56, Beddingfield 41

Kinston 49, Ayden-Grifton 29

Pamlico 58, Jones Sr. 29

Greene Central 59, Goldsboro 57

South Lenoir 39, North Lenoir 19

Southside 55, Northside 43

East Carteret 68, Bear Grass 41