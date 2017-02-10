First Alert Forecast: Cold temperatures return, but warmer weekend ahead

SUMMARY: A cold front has pushed offshore, bringing a much colder air mass into eastern North Carolina.  Details:

THIS MORNING:Temperatures are in the 20s & 30s this morning but winds are calm to light, thus wind chill won’t be a huge factor early. Winds will pick up through the morning so mid-morning it could be a factor in making it feel colder. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph (higher along the coast). Skies are sunny early this morning and partly to mostly sunny mid to late morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest during the morning but southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Not as cold tonight with cloudy skies and southwesterly winds. Temperatures will be seasonable and breezy at times with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

WEEKEND: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60’s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday. It will be breezy at times, especially along the coast.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Fri
27° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
30° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
33° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
45° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
39° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
39° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
39° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
39° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
49° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
54° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
58° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
65° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
68° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
69° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
59° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
57° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
57° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
57° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sat
56° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
55° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
55° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
54° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
53° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
53° F
precip:
10%
