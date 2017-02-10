First Alert Forecast: Cold temperatures return, but warmer weekend ahead

SUMMARY: A cold front has pushed offshore, bringing a much colder air mass into eastern North Carolina. Details:

THIS MORNING:Temperatures are in the 20s & 30s this morning but winds are calm to light, thus wind chill won’t be a huge factor early. Winds will pick up through the morning so mid-morning it could be a factor in making it feel colder. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph (higher along the coast). Skies are sunny early this morning and partly to mostly sunny mid to late morning.



THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest during the morning but southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Not as cold tonight with cloudy skies and southwesterly winds. Temperatures will be seasonable and breezy at times with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

WEEKEND: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60’s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday. It will be breezy at times, especially along the coast.

